Canada

Michael’s on the Thames to close after 39-year run in London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 11, 2022 1:01 pm
Michael's on the Thames View image in full screen
Michael's on the Thames will be closing its doors at the end of December. Andrew Graham/980 CFPL

A staple in London’s restaurant scene will soon serve its last meal.

After nearly 40 years in business, Michael’s on the Thames will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

London’s so-called celebration destination has played host to countless weddings, dates, birthdays and graduations, all while serving a local fine-dining experience.

Read more: London, Ont. restaurant landmark Prince Albert’s Diner to close

A new restaurant called “One on York” will take its place starting Jan. 24, 2023.

“They have a wonderful list of renovations that they are going to do,” said Joelle Lees, owner of Michael’s on the Thames. “Updates, refurbishing… and I look forward to that.”

Michael’s on the Thames opened its doors in 1983 under its founder Brian Stewart, who named the restaurant after his son, Michael.

Read more: Donations pour in for family of London, Ont. barber, chef in coma following aneurysm

The restaurant’s last day will be Dec. 31.

“The only thing I can say is, gosh, thank you to everyone,” Lees said.

-With files from 980 CFPL’s Andrew Graham 

Historic Sackville, N.B., restaurant shutters after more than 70 years
