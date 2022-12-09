Menu

Money

High energy bills? Tips on how to cut costs during Manitoba winters

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 6:04 pm
A young boy is excited about saving money for the future. Manitoba experts offer tips on how to save money on energy bills during winter. View image in full screen
A young boy is excited about saving money for the future. Manitoba experts offer tips on how to save money on energy bills during winter. Getty Images

Unless they are on an equal payment plan, Manitobans’ energy bills tend to climb in the colder months, but experts say there are a few ways to cut costs.

Managing heat production in the home is the key money-saver.

“When you look at your energy bill over the course of a year, it’s really the heating costs that are taking up the majority of that energy bill,” says Tracy Sterdan, communications and customer experience manager at Efficiency Manitoba.

Read more: Manitoba Hydro seeks rate hikes and issues warning about government targets

“So heating your home and heating your water actually make up about 75 per cent of the costs of energy that you’re paying. So that’s both natural gas and electricity.”

One of the best ways to keep heat under control, she says, is ensuring proper insulation levels.

“Homeowners should really look at their insulation levels in their attic, in their walls, in their basements.”

Having proper windows and doors is also a big player in slashing expenses.

“It’s dramatic what you can do to a house now with the proper windows and doors,” said Sean Kapusta, general manager at Hi-Tech Energy Windows Ltd.

“I’ve had people save 20 per cent on hydro bills.”

Kapusta says having windows designed for Winnipeg’s weather is critical — the right build and the right glass are notable factors.

Read more: Manitoba considers more private sector work with Crown-owned energy utility

He says a tri-pane glass is best, along with a half-inch air space between the glass and the panes.

“It’s twofold. You’re putting an efficient window in — it’s not just for winter, it’s also for summer. So your air conditioning isn’t running all the time … so again, it’ll reduce costs winter and summer for you.”

Barring renovations, Sterdan says there are a few easy ways to make the home more energy efficient and cost-saving.

“So something simple like turning down your thermostat can actually make a big impact on your energy bill.

“When you go out for a longer period of time or overnight, for example, turn down your thermostat three, four degrees, and that little bit of temperature change is really going to help when it comes to your energy bill.

Read more: Manitoba Hydro revises its rate hike request, cites cut in government charges

For those who might not have the cash to upgrade their insulation and windows, Sterdan says Efficiency Manitoba might be able to help.

“We have a really helpful income-based program available to consumers. So if you qualify, we have a team of experts who come into your home and take a look and some of those insulation upgrades, Efficiency Manitoba actually covers at no cost.”

Anyone interested can navigate to Efficiency Manitoba’s website for more details.

