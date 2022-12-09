Man who reportedly stabbed seats onboard Toronto subway train not located: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say a man who was reportedly stabbing seats onboard a Toronto subway train Friday afternoon hasn’t been located.

Toronto police said no injuries have been reported in the incident.

Officers were called to Chester Station in the city’s east end, near Chester and Danforth Avenues, at 1:46 p.m.

Police said there were reports of a male onboard an eastbound train with a knife who was stabbing seats.

In an update, police said they were on scene investigating but added that the man hadn’t been located.

The incident comes one day after two women were stabbed onboard a subway train in Toronto, leaving one of them — 31-year-old Vanessa Kurpiewska — dead.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the man charged in connection with that incident and the victims weren’t known to each other.