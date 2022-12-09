Menu

Crime

Man who reportedly stabbed seats onboard Toronto subway train not located: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 3:05 pm
Police responded to Chester Station in the city's east end Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
Police responded to Chester Station in the city's east end Friday afternoon. Global News

Police say a man who was reportedly stabbing seats onboard a Toronto subway train Friday afternoon hasn’t been located.

Toronto police said no injuries have been reported in the incident.

Officers were called to Chester Station in the city’s east end, near Chester and Danforth Avenues, at 1:46 p.m.

Read more: Woman killed in stabbing onboard Toronto subway train identified, wasn’t known to suspect: police

Police said there were reports of a male onboard an eastbound train with a knife who was stabbing seats.

In an update, police said they were on scene investigating but added that the man hadn’t been located.

The incident comes one day after two women were stabbed onboard a subway train in Toronto, leaving one of them — 31-year-old Vanessa Kurpiewska — dead.

Police said the man charged in connection with that incident and the victims weren’t known to each other.

Woman killed in stabbing onboard train at High Park Subway station identified, didn’t know her alleged attacker: police
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimeTTCtoronto police serviceToronto SubwayChester Station
