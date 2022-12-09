Charges laid in 2021 shooting death in Shuswap, B.C.

See more sharing options

An arrest was made this week in the 2021 fatal shooting of a Shuswap man.

Paul Vincent Binder was charged Monday with the June 25, 2021 death of Scotch Creek, B.C., resident, John Vance, 32.

It was 5:46 a.m., when Chase RCMP were called to a suspected shooting in the 4100-block of Squilax-Anglemont Road in Scotch Creek.

Mounties found Vance suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Binder is currently in custody pending future court hearings.

“I’m appreciative for the assistance from our partners and the ongoing efforts by the investigative team in bringing this matter to its current state,” RCMP Insp. Brent Novakoski said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.