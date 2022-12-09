Police appealing for witnesses after 2 girls approached by car in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing for witnesses in connection with a “suspicious vehicle incident” in Vaughan, Ont.

York Regional Police said on Nov. 21, at around 7:10 a.m., two girls were walking on Barons Street, near Easts Corners Boulevard when a vehicle stopped beside them.

Police allege the driver told the girls to get into the car.

“When they did not comply, the vehicle drove away southbound on Barons Street,” police said in a news release.

According to police, on Thursday, officers obtained a video and are now releasing images of the white, four-door suspect car.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspicious incident involving a vehicle was reported in Vaughan. York Regional Police / Handout

“Officers continue to investigate this incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about the vehicle or driver to come forward,” police said. “No other similar reports have been received by police at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.