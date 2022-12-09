Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police appealing for witnesses after 2 girls approached by car in Vaughan

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 1:12 pm
Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspicious incident involving a vehicle was reported in Vaughan.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspicious incident involving a vehicle was reported in Vaughan. York Regional Police / handout

Police are appealing for witnesses in connection with a “suspicious vehicle incident” in Vaughan, Ont.

York Regional Police said on Nov. 21, at around 7:10 a.m., two girls were walking on Barons Street, near Easts Corners Boulevard when a vehicle stopped beside them.

Police allege the driver told the girls to get into the car.

Read more: Canada-wide warrant issued for Whitby man convicted of armed robbery: police

“When they did not comply, the vehicle drove away southbound on Barons Street,” police said in a news release.

Trending Now
Trending Now

According to police, on Thursday, officers obtained a video and are now releasing images of the white, four-door suspect car.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspicious incident involving a vehicle was reported in Vaughan.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspicious incident involving a vehicle was reported in Vaughan. York Regional Police / Handout

“Officers continue to investigate this incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about the vehicle or driver to come forward,” police said. “No other similar reports have been received by police at this time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeYork Regional PoliceYRPSuspicious Vehiclevaughan crimesuspicious incidentCrime Vaughanbarons streeteast corners boulevard
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers