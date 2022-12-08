Menu

Crime

Canada-wide warrant issued for Whitby man convicted of armed robbery: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 5:38 pm
Police say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 34-year-old Nour Marakah from Whitby.
Police say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 34-year-old Nour Marakah from Whitby. York Regional Police / Handout

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 34-year-old man from Whitby, who is wanted for allegedly removing his GPS ankle bracelet.

York Regional Police said in 2019, officers launched an investigation into an armed home invasion robbery. The suspect was later convicted and released by the courts while he was awaiting sentencing.

“He was placed on several conditions, including house arrest and a condition to wear a GPS ankle bracelet at all times,” police said in a news release.

According to police, on Dec. 3, the suspect removed the bracelet and left his home in Whitby. A Canada-wide arrest warrant has now been issued.

“Investigators have exhausted a number of leads in attempting to locate him and are now appealing for assistance from the community,” police said.

Police are searching for 34-year-old Nour Marakah from Whitby. Officers said he is five-feet-nine-inches tall with long, black hair. He is wanted for allegedly failing to comply with a release order. Police said Marakah is considered “armed and dangerous.”

“If seen, do not approach him, instead call police immediately,” officers said. “He is encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn himself in.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

