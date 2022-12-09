Toronto faces Orlando on 3-game road slide

See more sharing options

Toronto Raptors (13-12, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (6-20, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Magic -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will attempt to end its three-game road losing streak when the Raptors take on Orlando.

The Magic have gone 2-15 against Eastern Conference teams. Orlando is 4-14 against opponents over .500.

The Raptors have gone 9-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is the top team in the Eastern Conference scoring 18.8 fast break points per game led by OG Anunoby averaging 4.8.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Raptors won the last matchup 121-108 on Dec. 4. Anunoby scored 32 points to help lead the Raptors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franz Wagner is averaging 19.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Anunoby is averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 13.4 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 1-9, averaging 104.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 110.7 points, 45.4 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (foot), Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Gary Harris: out (hamstring), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).

Raptors: Juancho Hernangomez: out (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (toe), Precious Achiuwa: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.