Traffic

4 people hospitalized after fiery crash on Highway 401 in Pickering

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 10:37 am
The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 around Whites Road. View image in full screen
The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 around Whites Road. Twitter / @OPP_HSD

Four people went to hospital after a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Pickering Friday morning, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it happened in the westbound lanes of the highway around Whites Road.

Schmidt said a vehicle hit the entry cushion on a wall, rolled over and caught fire. Several other vehicles got involved after the initial crash.

Three drivers and one passenger were taken to hospital.

Schmidt said as of the most recent update he received, they were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what may have led to the initial crash.

Schmidt said no charges have been laid.

The transfer lanes of the highway were expected to be closed throughout the morning for cleanup and road repairs.

