1 person dead in Lucan-Biddulph serious collision on Thursday

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 7:37 am
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File

Middlesex County OPP are investigating a fatal collision in Lucan-Biddulph on Thursday.

The serious collision, involving a pickup truck and an SUV on Elginfield Road east of Denfield Road, was reported at 2:07 p.m. on Thursday.

One person travelling in the SUV was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Two individuals in the pick-up truck were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the deceased is being held pending next-of-kin notification.

The investigation is ongoing.

