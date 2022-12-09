1 person dead in Lucan-Biddulph serious collision on Thursday

See more sharing options

Middlesex County OPP are investigating a fatal collision in Lucan-Biddulph on Thursday.

The serious collision, involving a pickup truck and an SUV on Elginfield Road east of Denfield Road, was reported at 2:07 p.m. on Thursday.

One person travelling in the SUV was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Two individuals in the pick-up truck were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the deceased is being held pending next-of-kin notification.

The investigation is ongoing.