Health

Quebec coroner’s office to investigate death of woman at Montreal hospital ER

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 6:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Woman’s death at Jewish General Hospital’s emergency room raises concerns'
Woman’s death at Jewish General Hospital’s emergency room raises concerns
WATCH: A woman recently died at the Jewish General Hospital's ER and now health-care workers and patient-rights advocates are speaking out. They say it could be just another indication of the current crisis and ongoing strain on the healthcare system. Global's Phil Carpenter reports.

The Quebec coroner’s office has opened an investigation into the death of an elderly woman at the Jewish General Hospital’s emergency room.

As Global News first reported on Tuesday, the 84-year-old woman was brought to hospital by ambulance on Nov. 26.

Staff who spoke to Global News on condition of anonymity said the woman was assessed as a Level 3 emergency.

Placed in a corridor on a stretcher while being given four litres of oxygen, she was found unresponsive some two hours later.

Staff claim that given her condition, she should have been assigned a bed where she would have been adequately monitored, possibly preventing her death.

