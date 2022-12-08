Menu

Canada

Queen’s Park choir pays tribute to Céline Dion after stiff-person syndrome diagnosis

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 4:09 pm
Queen’s Park choir pays tribute to Céline Dion
Queen’s Park choir pays tribute to Céline Dion

The Christmas choir at Queen’s Park normally sings holiday carols, but on Thursday took time to pay tribute to legendary Canadian singer Céline Dion.

On steps inside the provincial legislature building in Toronto, the group sung “My Heart Will Go On,” one of Dion’s signature songs.

Christmas choirs returned to Queen’s Park this month for the first time since 2019, and the program features a different group each day.

Thursday’s tribute came after Dion announced earlier in the day that she had been diagnosed with a rare neurological disease called stiff-person syndrome.

Read more: Céline Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disease: ‘It’s been really difficult for me’

According to The Stiff Person Syndrome Research Foundation, the disease has autoimmune features and symptoms include debilitating pain, muscle spasms, and chronic anxiety.

Dion announced that she was rescheduling several European tour dates, adding that the disease isn’t allowing her “to sing the way I’m used to.”

“I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you,” Dion told her fans. “I always give 100 per cent when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now.”

— With files from Sarah Do Couto 

Céline Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disorder
Ontarioqueen's parkCeline Dionontario legislatureCéline Dion stiff-person syndromeQueen's Park choirCeline Dion diagnosisStiff-person syndrome
