Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. hockey leagues give young referees green armbands to reduce verbal abuse

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2022 1:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta man charged with assault after Lethbridge youth hockey tournament brawl'
Alberta man charged with assault after Lethbridge youth hockey tournament brawl
Cellphone video captured at a youth hockey tournament in Lethbridge shows two men assaulting a referee on the ice Sunday night. The footage has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times online and as Emily Olsen reports, it has led to assault charges for both of the men involved. Emily Olsen reports – Sep 9, 2019

Minor hockey associations in Nova Scotia are the latest to embrace a program aimed at eliminating verbal abuse of young referees by identifying them on ice with a green armband.

Jason Clark, the referee-in-chief with the Cole Harbour Minor Hockey Association, says it’s not uncommon for spectators and even coaches to hurl insults at officials when unpopular calls are made.

Read more: B.C. minor hockey grappling with chronic referee shortage

Clark says that aggressive comments and yelling from the stands have led some young referees to quit.

Trending Now
Trending Now

This season, all referees under the age of 18 in the Cole Harbour association — where NHL star Sidney Crosby got his start — are wearing green armbands in hopes of sparing them abuse.

Story continues below advertisement

The green armband program was first introduced in Canadian minor hockey by Hockey Montreal in 2020, adopted from a similar baseball program in Quebec, and it is also in place at other associations in Nova Scotia and in many organizations in Ontario.

John Reid, referee-in-chief at Hockey Eastern Ontario, says he’s noticed an improvement in the level of verbal harassment since their hockey association started using green armbands last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2022.

HockeyMinor HockeyRefereesReferee abuseHockey abuseCole Harbour Minor Hockey Associationgreen armbands
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers