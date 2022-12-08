Menu

Canada

Cineplex opens first Junxion entertainment, gaming and dining complex in Winnipeg

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2022 1:38 pm
Cineplex signage is shown in Oshawa, Ont., on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. View image in full screen
Cineplex signage is shown in Oshawa, Ont., on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Cineplex Inc. has opened the first of its new theatre, dining and entertainment complexes called Junxion.

The Toronto-based theatre operator’s first location is at Kildonan Place, a Winnipeg mall that was home to a Famous Players cinema.

The Junxion features six auditoriums with reclining seats, an arcade area with more than 50 games, a party room, live entertainment space and dining options.

Read more: Cineworld risks bankruptcy. Why it’s a ‘warning’ for other cinemas

It comes three years after Cineplex announced the Junxion concept, promising the first location would open at the Erin Mills Town Centre mall in Mississauga, Ont., in 2020.

The mall is still set to house a Junxion, but Cineplex now says it won’t open until the summer of 2023 with further sites to follow.

Story continues below advertisement

The Junxion’s opening comes as Cineplex has been working to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic while fending off competition from on-demand streaming services refusing to give all their films traditional theatre runs.

Click to play video: 'Reopening Manitoba theatres'
Reopening Manitoba theatres
© 2022 The Canadian Press

