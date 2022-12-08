Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Prime Minister says Ottawa will work constructively with Alberta after sovereignty act passes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2022 11:59 am
Click to play video: 'Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet'
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
WATCH ABOVE: The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is going to work as constructively as possible with Alberta after lawmakers passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act.

The legislature passed the legislation overnight after stripping out a provision that would have granted the provincial cabinet extraordinary powers.

Read more: Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet

Indigenous groups had called for the bill to be scrapped and the Opposition New Democrats described it as “a hot mess express.”

Trending Now
Trending Now

Trudeau says the legislation is obviously the Alberta government trying to push back at the federal government.

Read more: Treaty Chiefs demand sovereignty bills be withdrawn by Alta., Sask. governments

Story continues below advertisement

He says he will not get into an argument about it, instead delivering on things such as child care and dental care.

Randy Boissonnault, a federal Liberal cabinet minister from Alberta, says nobody has asked for this legislation and is concerned how it will be used.

Justin TrudeauAlberta politicsCanadian PoliticsAlberta LegislatureDanielle SmithConstitutionAlberta sovereignty actsovereignty actAlberta Sovereignty Act PassesSovereignty Act PassesAlberta passes sovereignty act
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers