Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite up in late Thursday morning trading, U.S. stock markets also higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2022 11:46 am
A sign board displays the TSX close in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX close in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG

TORONTO — Strength in the base metal and industrial sectors helped lift Canada’s main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.70 points at 20,015.92.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 167.83 points at 33,765.75. The S&P 500 index was up 18.39 points at 3,952.31, while the Nasdaq composite was up 84.38 points at 11,042.93.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.54 cents US compared with 73.31 cents US on Wednesday.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite edges lower after brief rally on Bank of Canada announcement

The January crude contract was down 84 cents at US$71.17 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 14 cents at US$5.87 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The February gold contract was up US$4.10 at US$1,802.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$3.87 a pound.

stocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock ExchangeDow JonesS&PToronto stock marketstock market torontodecember 8
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers