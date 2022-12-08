Overnight fires in Rennie, Man. lead to destruction of treasured building

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters had a busy morning in the small community of Rennie, Man., Thursday morning, fighting a pair of unrelated blazes in and around the town of roughly 200 people.

The first call, about a mechanical fire that broke out on a CP train engine five kilometres east of the community, came in just before midnight.

It was followed by a fire that broke out around 4 a.m. at the hotel and post office — a treasured local building that is being considered a total loss.

Russ Gawluk, reeve of the Rural Municipality of Reynolds, said no one was injured in the incidents, but the destroyed building was a popular site for visitors passing through the area.

“They’d stop off here, they’d grab some munchies and fuel up their sleds or ATVs,” Gawluk told 680 CJOB.

“It was a tradition here. On the weekend, we’d see hundreds of them coming through.”