Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Dec. 8

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 10:55 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Dec. 8'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Dec. 8
WATCH: Back to seasonal temperatures — Chantal Wagner with your Thursday, Dec. 8, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Arts education at Saskatoon Public Schools, holiday spending tips and Pip seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Dec. 8, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Arts education at Saskatoon Public Schools: Family Matters

Saskatoon Public Schools offer a number of arts education programs.

Along with offering students creative spaces where they can express themselves, Tracy Johnson says students in the program do better overall in schools and all areas of life.

She looks at some of the areas arts education enriches students along with upcoming theatre performances at a number of schools.

Click to play video: 'Arts education at Saskatoon Public Schools: Family Matters'
Arts education at Saskatoon Public Schools: Family Matters

Tips for holiday spending to keep debt in check

A new survey suggests people are prepared to spend this Christmas, even if it means spending money they don’t have.

Jasmine Brown, a licensed insolvency trustee with BDO Saskatoon, has spending tips for the holiday season.

Click to play video: 'Tips for holiday spending to keep debt in check'
Tips for holiday spending to keep debt in check

Pip seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Meet Pip, a four-month-old kitten at the Saskatoon SPCA in need of a new home.

Jemma Omidian from the shelter describes the best home for Pip and has a reminder about cold weather and pets.

Click to play video: 'Pip seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet'
Pip seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Dec. 8

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Dec. 8.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Dec. 8'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Dec. 8
Adopt a PetFamily MattersSaskatoon SPCASaskatoon Public SchoolsGlobal News Morning Saskatoonarts educationBDO Debt SolutionsBDO Saskatoon
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

