Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Dec. 8

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Arts education at Saskatoon Public Schools, holiday spending tips and Pip seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Dec. 8, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Arts education at Saskatoon Public Schools: Family Matters

Saskatoon Public Schools offer a number of arts education programs.

Along with offering students creative spaces where they can express themselves, Tracy Johnson says students in the program do better overall in schools and all areas of life.

She looks at some of the areas arts education enriches students along with upcoming theatre performances at a number of schools.

3:54 Arts education at Saskatoon Public Schools: Family Matters

Tips for holiday spending to keep debt in check

A new survey suggests people are prepared to spend this Christmas, even if it means spending money they don’t have.

Story continues below advertisement

Jasmine Brown, a licensed insolvency trustee with BDO Saskatoon, has spending tips for the holiday season.

3:56 Tips for holiday spending to keep debt in check

Pip seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Meet Pip, a four-month-old kitten at the Saskatoon SPCA in need of a new home.

Jemma Omidian from the shelter describes the best home for Pip and has a reminder about cold weather and pets.

3:59 Pip seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Dec. 8

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Dec. 8.

Story continues below advertisement