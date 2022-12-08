Menu

Traffic

South Okanagan Mounties still looking to identify pedestrian killed Monday

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 12:20 pm
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
FILE PHOTO. kali9 / iStock

Mounties are continuing efforts to identify a pedestrian who was killed late Monday while walking along Highway 97 in Okanagan Falls.

Const. James Grandy confirmed Wednesday night that a pedestrian died from being hit by a vehicle but said until the person is identified, out of respect for the family, no more information will be released.

The crash happened late Monday night between Tucelnuit Drive and Sundial Road, an area that’s north of Oliver, and it shut down the highway for an estimated five hours.

