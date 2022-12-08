South Okanagan Mounties still looking to identify pedestrian killed Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties are continuing efforts to identify a pedestrian who was killed late Monday while walking along Highway 97 in Okanagan Falls.

Const. James Grandy confirmed Wednesday night that a pedestrian died from being hit by a vehicle but said until the person is identified, out of respect for the family, no more information will be released.

The crash happened late Monday night between Tucelnuit Drive and Sundial Road, an area that’s north of Oliver, and it shut down the highway for an estimated five hours.