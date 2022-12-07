Stabbing in Mississauga, Ont. sends man to hospital, 2 in custody

Police in Mississauga, Ont., have arrested two men after one person was reportedly stabbed on Wednesday evening.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Elizabeth and Park streets at around 7:58 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
The brief tweet said there were potentially two male suspects.
An update from police confirmed two men were in custody and that the victim — also a man — had been taken to hospital in an ambulance.
Paramedics told Global News the injuries were serious.
