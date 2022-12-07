Menu

Crime

Stabbing in Mississauga, Ont. sends man to hospital, 2 in custody

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 9:20 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police in Mississauga, Ont., have arrested two men after one person was reportedly stabbed on Wednesday evening.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Elizabeth and Park streets at around 7:58 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

The brief tweet said there were potentially two male suspects.

An update from police confirmed two men were in custody and that the victim — also a man — had been taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Paramedics told Global News the injuries were serious.

