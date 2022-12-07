Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets send Dominic Toninato back to Manitoba Moose

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 8:47 pm

It was a travel day for the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, but one player was left behind.

The Jets reassigned forward Dominic Toninato to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose after he cleared waivers.

Toninato, 28, had one assist in four game since his recall from the Moose back in October. He only played one game for the Moose before he was called up.

Read more: Scheifele, Connor each score twice as Jets spoil Maurice’s return with big win over Panthers

Toninato appeared in 77 games with the Jets last season, where he notched seven goals with seven assists.

The move makes room for defenceman Logan Stanley on their 23-man roster, with Stanley expected to be activated from injured reserve shortly.

The Central Division-leading Jets embarked on a short two-game road trip with a back-to-back on Thursday and Friday against the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks respectively.

Read more: Panthers coach Paul Maurice gets emotional in his return to Winnipeg

The injury-riddled Moose could sure use the help with a number of players currently out of the lineup.

The Moose start a four-game road trip on Friday against the Abbotsford Canucks.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Rick Bowness Interview – Dec. 2'
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Rick Bowness Interview – Dec. 2
