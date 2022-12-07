Winnipeg Jets send Dominic Toninato back to Manitoba Moose

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It was a travel day for the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, but one player was left behind.

The Jets reassigned forward Dominic Toninato to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose after he cleared waivers.

Toninato, 28, had one assist in four game since his recall from the Moose back in October. He only played one game for the Moose before he was called up.

Toninato appeared in 77 games with the Jets last season, where he notched seven goals with seven assists.

The move makes room for defenceman Logan Stanley on their 23-man roster, with Stanley expected to be activated from injured reserve shortly.

Story continues below advertisement

The Central Division-leading Jets embarked on a short two-game road trip with a back-to-back on Thursday and Friday against the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks respectively.

Read more: Panthers coach Paul Maurice gets emotional in his return to Winnipeg

The injury-riddled Moose could sure use the help with a number of players currently out of the lineup.

The Moose start a four-game road trip on Friday against the Abbotsford Canucks.