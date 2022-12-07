Winnipeg receiving more federal funding for affordable housing units

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg is receiving more funding through the federal government’s Rapid Housing Initiative in support of local housing projects, the city announced Wednesday.

The money will be put toward enhancing the delivery of affordable housing units and supporting vulnerable people in the city, including those experiencing homelessness.

“Finding homes for our most vulnerable citizens is one of my leading priorities as mayor and I am pleased to see a continuation of this valuable partnership with the federal government,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham.

“It is important for the City of Winnipeg to access any and all available support for housing projects, so we need local organizations to come forward with their project proposals.”

Coun. Sherri Rollins, chairperson of the standing policy committee on property and development, said the Rapid Housing Initiative has already had a significant impact in the city.

“In a short period of time, the Rapid Housing Initiative has been an incredibly impactful funding program as it’s led to the creation of over 100 new housing units in Winnipeg since 2020,” said Sherri Rollins.

The city is inviting non-profits, businesses, developers, citizens or anyone with great ideas that could help to address homelessness in Winnipeg to submit project ideas within the parameters of the initiative by Feb. 3, 2023.

“Even if organizations have proposals that may not be fully compliant with federal conditions for this round, we’re hoping they will consider submitting them to the city to help us develop a pipeline of potential housing projects,” said Gillingham.

The city has completed two previous intakes of the Rapid Housing Initiative, disbursing a total of $25 million in support of local housing projects, which created 134 housing units.