2023 Vancouver International Auto Show cancelled due to supply chain issues

Organizers for the 2023 Vancouver International Auto Show announced Wednesday that the show is cancelled.

The reason for the cancellation: ongoing supply chain issues within the automobile sector.

“For the last several months, we have been working with vehicle manufacturers and other partners in anticipation of returning in-person to celebrate the 100 edition in the traditional auto show in March,” said Blair Qualey, the New Car Dealers Association of BC’s president and CEO.

“Unfortunately, ongoing global supply chain issues mean that a number of manufacturers and distributors are not in a position to commit to participating in many North American auto shows, including Vancouver.”

Qualey went on to say without the proper participation from manufacturers, organizers would not be able to produce the type of quality the show is accustomed to.

The New Car Dealers Association of BC owns and operates the international event, and it says officials are looking at ways to have a different type of in-person event for 2023.

The association said it will be providing an update “in the coming weeks.”