Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2023 Vancouver International Auto Show cancelled due to supply chain issues

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 12:03 pm
The 2023 Vancouver International Auto Show has been cancelled, according to organizers. View image in full screen
The 2023 Vancouver International Auto Show has been cancelled, according to organizers. File

Organizers for the 2023 Vancouver International Auto Show announced Wednesday that the show is cancelled.

The reason for the cancellation: ongoing supply chain issues within the automobile sector.

Read more: GM EV announcement a ‘symbolic’ start to shift in auto sector

“For the last several months, we have been working with vehicle manufacturers and other partners in anticipation of returning in-person to celebrate the 100 edition in the traditional auto show in March,” said Blair Qualey, the New Car Dealers Association of BC’s president and CEO.

“Unfortunately, ongoing global supply chain issues mean that a number of manufacturers and distributors are not in a position to commit to participating in many North American auto shows, including Vancouver.”

Read more: ‘Unprecedented’ global chip shortage pushing electric vehicle delays into years

Story continues below advertisement

Qualey went on to say without the proper participation from manufacturers, organizers would not be able to produce the type of quality the show is accustomed to.

The New Car Dealers Association of BC owns and operates the international event, and it says officials are looking at ways to have a different type of in-person event for 2023.

The association said it will be providing an update “in the coming weeks.”

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Customers drive away from forced auto financing'
Consumer Matters: Customers drive away from forced auto financing
Related News
VancouverVancouver EventVancouver International Auto ShowAuto show cancelledBC auto showNew Car Dealers Association of BCVancouver auto show cancelled
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers