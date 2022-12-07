Large cache of guns seized from home in Cambridge: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say officers seized a large cache of weapons from a home in Cambridge on Monday.

According to police, officers were initially dispatched to a home in the Greenway-Chaplin area to deal with a dispute.

Police say officers discovered that an argument had escalated into fisticuffs and that was when police were called in.

Police say that after an investigation, a search warrant was obtained and the home was searched. Police found eight restricted firearms, 15 non-restricted firearms and ammunition.

They say a 34-year-old man from Cambridge is facing a number of charges, including pointing a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, assault causing bodily harm by strangulation, assault with a weapon, assault, uttering threats to cause death, sexual assault, forcible confinement and mischief under $5,000.