Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Dec. 7

The Canada food price report, University of Saskatchewan president Peter Stoicheff and a new production at Dancing Sky Theatre in Meacham.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Dec. 6, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Report predicts $1,000 rise in food prices in 2023

After a year that saw food prices climb in ways not seen in decades, a new report says to expect even higher prices in 2023.

Canada’s food price report says families will spend just over $1,000 more on food next year.

One of the report’s authors, Stuart Smyth from the University of Saskatchewan, looks at why higher prices are anticipated and when prices might start to stabilize.

USask president Peter Stoicheff looks back on a busy 2022

Some pretty big headlines were being made at the University of Saskatchewan during 2022.

From ground-breaking research, a Rhodes scholarship and a successful athletic season, there was no lacking news from the university.

USask president Peter Stoicheff looks back on a busy year at the Saskatoon campus.

Dancing Sky Theatre performing ‘Jack and the End of the World’

You can enjoy dinner at a show in Meacham during Dancing Sky Theatre’s production of Jack and the End of the World.

Jenna Berenbaum, an actor in the production, says the process for creating the play is different with no script at the start of rehearsal.

She describes the creation of the play and how people can see it in this interview with Chantal Wagner.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Dec. 7

