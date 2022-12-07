Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Dec. 7

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 11:24 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Dec. 7'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Dec. 7
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The Canada food price report, University of Saskatchewan president Peter Stoicheff and a new production at Dancing Sky Theatre in Meacham.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Dec. 6, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Report predicts $1,000 rise in food prices in 2023

After a year that saw food prices climb in ways not seen in decades, a new report says to expect even higher prices in 2023.

Canada’s food price report says families will spend just over $1,000 more on food next year.

One of the report’s authors, Stuart Smyth from the University of Saskatchewan, looks at why higher prices are anticipated and when prices might start to stabilize.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Report predicting $1,000 rise in food prices in 2023'
Report predicting $1,000 rise in food prices in 2023

USask president Peter Stoicheff looks back on a busy 2022

Some pretty big headlines were being made at the University of Saskatchewan during 2022.

From ground-breaking research, a Rhodes scholarship and a successful athletic season, there was no lacking news from the university.

Trending Now
Trending Now

USask president Peter Stoicheff looks back on a busy year at the Saskatoon campus.

Click to play video: 'USask president Peter Stoicheff looks back on a busy 2022'
USask president Peter Stoicheff looks back on a busy 2022

Dancing Sky Theatre performing ‘Jack and the End of the World’

You can enjoy dinner at a show in Meacham during Dancing Sky Theatre’s production of Jack and the End of the World.

Story continues below advertisement

Jenna Berenbaum, an actor in the production, says the process for creating the play is different with no script at the start of rehearsal.

She describes the creation of the play and how people can see it in this interview with Chantal Wagner.

Click to play video: 'Dancing Sky Theatre performing ‘Jack and the End of the World’'
Dancing Sky Theatre performing ‘Jack and the End of the World’

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Dec. 7

Warming trend on the way — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Dec. 7, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Dec. 7'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Dec. 7
University of SaskatchewanGroceriesGlobal News Morning SaskatoonPeter StoicheffFood Price ReportMeachamDancing Sky Theatrefood price report 2023Jack And The End Of The World
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers