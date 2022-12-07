Saskatchewan school buses down due to cold weather

Send this page to someone via email

Schools may be remaining open in Saskatchewan on this chilly Wednesday, but school bus routes have been cancelled across Saskatoon and Regina.

Saskatoon Public Schools sent out a statement that First Student and Hertz school bus routes are cancelled for the day, noting that schools are still open.

That’s not the only school division in Saskatoon that is not running bus services, though.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools sent out a statement that bus routes have been cancelled for the following schools:

elementary school students (pre-kindergarten – Grade 8) in Saskatoon, Warman and Martensville

high school students from Martensville and Warman who get bused to Bishop James Mahoney High School

intensive-needs high school buses in Saskatoon.

“School division policy is to cancel bus service in Saskatoon when the temperature, including wind chill, reaches -45 C. Cancellations are for the whole day (morning and afternoon service). Service providers First Student and Hertz are informing parents of route cancellations,” the statement read.

Regina Public Schools sent out a tweet also noting that bus routes would be shut down, adding that absences should be reported.

All student transportation is cancelled on Wednesday, December 7 due to extreme windchill of -50C. Please report any absences to the school. All schools remain open. Please keep warm and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/4f5H0W5p12 — Regina Public Schools (@RegPublicSchool) December 7, 2022