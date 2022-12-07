Saskatchewan school buses down due to cold weather

Schools may be remaining open in Saskatchewan on this chilly Wednesday, but school bus routes have been cancelled across Saskatoon and Regina.
Saskatoon Public Schools sent out a statement that First Student and Hertz school bus routes are cancelled for the day, noting that schools are still open.
Read more: Saskatoon school divisions concerned with provincial budget
That’s not the only school division in Saskatoon that is not running bus services, though.
Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools sent out a statement that bus routes have been cancelled for the following schools:
- elementary school students (pre-kindergarten – Grade 8) in Saskatoon, Warman and Martensville
- high school students from Martensville and Warman who get bused to Bishop James Mahoney High School
- intensive-needs high school buses in Saskatoon.
“School division policy is to cancel bus service in Saskatoon when the temperature, including wind chill, reaches -45 C. Cancellations are for the whole day (morning and afternoon service). Service providers First Student and Hertz are informing parents of route cancellations,” the statement read.
-
Majority of Canadians fearful about feeding their families as economic anxiety grows: poll
-
Elon Musk’s Neuralink killed 1,000+ animals during rushed brain chip experiments: investigation
Regina Public Schools sent out a tweet also noting that bus routes would be shut down, adding that absences should be reported.
Comments