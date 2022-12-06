Menu

Ottawa to unveil investment law reforms to address 'national security concerns'

Crime

Man arrested, charged with 2nd-degree murder after Toronto shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 8:02 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police say they have arrested a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at the end of October in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Oct. 22, at 12:49 a.m., officers received a report of “unknown trouble” in the Queen Street West and Portland Street area. A male victim was located with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Man taken to hospital after shooting in downtown Toronto

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Peter Alexandros Madimenos from Toronto.

In an update on Tuesday, Toronto police said they had arrested Sarkis Sogutlu, 28, in Mississauga on a Canada-wide warrant.

He was charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

