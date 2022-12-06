Man arrested, charged with 2nd-degree murder after Toronto shooting

Police say they have arrested a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at the end of October in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Oct. 22, at 12:49 a.m., officers received a report of “unknown trouble” in the Queen Street West and Portland Street area. A male victim was located with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Read more: Man taken to hospital after shooting in downtown Toronto
Read More
The victim was identified as 38-year-old Peter Alexandros Madimenos from Toronto.
Trending Now
-
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning actor of ‘Cheers’ fame, dies at 71
-
Passenger who fell from cruise ship treaded water for 20 hours to survive
Trending Now
In an update on Tuesday, Toronto police said they had arrested Sarkis Sogutlu, 28, in Mississauga on a Canada-wide warrant.
He was charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
Comments