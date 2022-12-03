Man taken to hospital after shooting in downtown Toronto

A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in downtown Toronto early Saturday, say Toronto police.
Emergency crews were called to Church and Front streets at around 2:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police said they located a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
There was no suspect information available. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
