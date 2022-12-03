Menu

Crime

Man taken to hospital after shooting in downtown Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 3, 2022 9:22 am
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in downtown Toronto early Saturday, say Toronto police.

Emergency crews were called to Church and Front streets at around 2:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said they located a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Read more: Woman sexually assaulted by man who bought her drinks at Toronto club, police say

There was no suspect information available. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

