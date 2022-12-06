Menu

Crime

Charges laid in Airdrie stolen garbage truck getaway

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 7:26 pm
Airdrie RCMP have laid charges after a garbage truck was stolen from a local business Dec. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Airdrie RCMP have laid charges after a garbage truck was stolen from a local business Dec. 5, 2022. Global News

It’s not exactly a typical getaway vehicle.

Airdrie RCMP have laid charges after a break-in at a commercial business, where the culprits stole a garbage truck to avoid arrest.

Police were called to the business in the East Lake area around 1:30 a.m. Monday, where they said a man and woman had broken in, in order to take keys to two vehicles parked outside.

Read more: CPS officer charged with sexual assault following ASIRT investigation

The suspects fled in the vehicles — one of which was the garbage truck. They eventually ditched it near Crossfield and continued north on the QEII Highway.

Officers managed to deploy a spike belt near Innisfail and took the pair into custody.

Read more: Calgary crews working to clear slippery roads of snowfall

Juan David Gomez, 27, and Tash-Leigh Maceachern, 32, both from Red Deer are facing multiple charges each, including break and enter, theft and mischief.

They’re expected in Airdrie court on Thursday.

