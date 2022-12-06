Charges laid in Airdrie stolen garbage truck getaway

It’s not exactly a typical getaway vehicle.
Airdrie RCMP have laid charges after a break-in at a commercial business, where the culprits stole a garbage truck to avoid arrest.
Police were called to the business in the East Lake area around 1:30 a.m. Monday, where they said a man and woman had broken in, in order to take keys to two vehicles parked outside.
The suspects fled in the vehicles — one of which was the garbage truck. They eventually ditched it near Crossfield and continued north on the QEII Highway.
Officers managed to deploy a spike belt near Innisfail and took the pair into custody.
Juan David Gomez, 27, and Tash-Leigh Maceachern, 32, both from Red Deer are facing multiple charges each, including break and enter, theft and mischief.
They’re expected in Airdrie court on Thursday.
