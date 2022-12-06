Vernon, B.C. RCMP seeking help from public after man shot in the foot

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon, B.C., RCMP are seeking the public’s help after a man was shot in the foot this past weekend.

The incident happened Saturday night, just before 11 p.m., with the hospital alerting police that staff were treating the man.

Police say they spoke to the man, but that he provided little information and wasn’t cooperative before being released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, say police, adding that anyone who has information regarding this incident can contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250- 545-7171 and quote police file 2022-21581.