Ottawa to unveil investment law reforms to address 'national security concerns'

Crime

Man arrested at Portage la Prairie courthouse found carrying drugs, knife: RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 6:54 pm
Police say a man was found to be carrying cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, a knife and cash while attending a court house in Portage La Prairie, Man.
A man arrested at a courthouse in Portage La Prairie, Man., last Friday was found to be carrying drugs and a knife, RCMP say.

On Dec. 2, at 9:45 a.m. police say a man who went to the Provincial Court Office on Tupper Street North was searched by sheriffs. He was found to be carrying cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, a knife and cash.

The 30-year-old man was placed under arrest and faces the following charges:

  • possession for the purpose of trafficking x3
  • carrying a concealed weapon
  • carrying a weapon to a public meeting
  • possession of property obtained by crime
  • fail to comply x2
He was detained in custody.

