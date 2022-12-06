Man arrested at Portage la Prairie courthouse found carrying drugs, knife: RCMP

See more sharing options

A man arrested at a courthouse in Portage La Prairie, Man., last Friday was found to be carrying drugs and a knife, RCMP say.

On Dec. 2, at 9:45 a.m. police say a man who went to the Provincial Court Office on Tupper Street North was searched by sheriffs. He was found to be carrying cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, a knife and cash.

The 30-year-old man was placed under arrest and faces the following charges:

possession for the purpose of trafficking x3

carrying a concealed weapon

carrying a weapon to a public meeting

possession of property obtained by crime

fail to comply x2

He was detained in custody.