UBC Okanagan picks up another downtown property

UBC Okanagan has purchased a property at 580 Doyle Ave. in downtown Kelowna, B.C., allowing it to increase its downtown Kelowna footprint.

The McWilliams Centre was purchased by the Central Okanagan School District, and it currently comprises staff and teaching resource spaces for the Central Okanagan School District’s K-12 online education program, eSchool23, but no student spaces or classrooms.

UBC Properties Trust on behalf of UBC Okanagan has already invested in the UBCO Downtown building at 550 Doyle Ave., immediately adjacent to the McWilliams Centre.

“The sale of the property will help the District fund renovations to the existing Hollywood Road Education Services (HRES) to improve building efficiency, enhance services to online learners, and accommodate the online learning program’s staff, while continuing to access the space at Doyle Avenue until the renovations are complete,” Delta Carmichael, secretary-treasurer/CFO for Central Okanagan Public Schools, said in a press release.

UBCO said there are no immediate plans to develop the site given that the district is set to lease the space until renovations at HRES are complete.

“This land acquisition offers UBC the opportunity to remain responsive in the years ahead to the evolving needs of the community regarding academic programming and services in downtown Kelowna,” said Lesley Cormack, principal and deputy vice-chancellor for UBC’s Okanagan campus.