3 sleeping cabins damaged after fire overnight in Kingston, Ont.

Damage is extensive after one of Kingston’s sleeping cabins used to shelter homeless individuals caught fire overnight.

The flames also damaged two adjoining cabins at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour.

One person was treated for minor injuries, but it’s believed three occupants have been left homeless again.

One wall is all that remains of one of the sleeping cabins at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour.

The cabin, occupied by a person struggling with homelessness, caught fire overnight and burned to the ground.

“Fire crews were notified at approximately 2 o’clock this morning. On arrival, there was heavy smoke from the east side of the building, so crews proceeded to that area,” said Ted Posadowski, chief fire prevention officer.

According to Posadowski, paramedics treated one person at the scene for minor injuries and no one was sent to the hospital.

The cabin that initially caught fire was destroyed and charred remnants are all that remain.

Flames also spread to two neighbouring cabins, causing enough damage to make them “unliveable.”

“One was totally consumed, and the two adjacent were damaged by fire. I believe that the three will need to be replaced. We’re approximating the damage at approximately $60,000,” Posadowski said.

A total of three cabin residents have been affected by the fire. The city is unwilling to comment on the status of those residents.

“I won’t be able to speak to somebody’s personal situation. But I can confirm that with Our Livable Solutions, we are working to support that any affected individuals are supported and offered support and accommodations as they would need at this time,” Heather Scrannage, manager of housing and homelessness, said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The city says it’s working on ways to replace the cabins. The city recently increased the number of cabins at the site to 15.

It’s too early for the city to say when or if the three damaged cabins will be replaced.