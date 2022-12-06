Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Plane crashes on 401 near Quebec border

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 10:46 am
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File

The 401 westbound and eastbound near the Quebec border has reopened after a plane crashed along the highway.

The OPP put out the notice on social media just after midnight.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. educational support staff have mixed feelings on new deal

The plane involved is a Cessna 150, a two-seater aircraft commonly used for flight training and personal use.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The occupants were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The joint rescue co-ordination centre and transport safety board are assisting with the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Queen’s PhD student examining how dark tourism impacts the Kingston community’s social memory'
Queen’s PhD student examining how dark tourism impacts the Kingston community’s social memory
OPPQuebecOntario Provincial PoliceTrafficPlane Crashhighway 401Plane401Cornwall
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers