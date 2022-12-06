Plane crashes on 401 near Quebec border

See more sharing options

The 401 westbound and eastbound near the Quebec border has reopened after a plane crashed along the highway.

The OPP put out the notice on social media just after midnight.

The plane involved is a Cessna 150, a two-seater aircraft commonly used for flight training and personal use.

The occupants were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The joint rescue co-ordination centre and transport safety board are assisting with the investigation.