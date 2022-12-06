Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man seriously injured after daylight Toronto stabbing, suspect arrested

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 3:36 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man has serious injuries and a suspect was arrested after a daylight stabbing in Toronto on Tuesday, officials say.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East at around 12:45 pm.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Toronto police investigating after man killed in east end

However, Toronto paramedics told Global News two people went to hospital — one of whom went to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and the other who went to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Trending Now
Trending Now

It’s not clear if the second patient may have been the suspect or a second victim. Global News contacted Toronto police for clarification.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspect, a man, was arrested in the area where the stabbing took place.

Click to play video: 'Woman, 21, killed in Mississauga gas station shooting'
Woman, 21, killed in Mississauga gas station shooting
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto StabbingSherbourne and Dundas stabbingSherbourne Street and Dundas Street EastSherbourne Street and Dundas Street East stabbing
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers