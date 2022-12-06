Man seriously injured after daylight Toronto stabbing, suspect arrested

Send this page to someone via email

A man has serious injuries and a suspect was arrested after a daylight stabbing in Toronto on Tuesday, officials say.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East at around 12:45 pm.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

However, Toronto paramedics told Global News two people went to hospital — one of whom went to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and the other who went to a local hospital with minor injuries.

It’s not clear if the second patient may have been the suspect or a second victim. Global News contacted Toronto police for clarification.

Police said the suspect, a man, was arrested in the area where the stabbing took place.