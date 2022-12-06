4 homes under construction damaged amid fire in Mount Hope residential neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Four homes under construction have been damaged following a fire in a residential neighbourhood on Mount Hope.

Hamilton Police say the blaze, not far from the Hamilton international airport, saw students from a public school “shelter in place” Tuesday afternoon as a precaution.

Firefighters are currently extinguishing a fire that has damaged 4 homes under construction on Blackbird Way in Mount Hope #HamOnt. No injuries reported. Crews will be on scene most of the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/UIGCL78spY — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) December 6, 2022

Hamilton fire says it answered a call about flames coming from homes on Blackbird Way near Marion Street and Aberdeen Avenue just after 1:30 p.m., less than a kilometre from Mount Hope Elementary School.

A paramedics spokesperson says there were no known injuries and that the service was in a “cover” position for firefighters amid the blaze.

Crews are expected to be on scene for most of the afternoon and some of the evening on Tuesday.

The cause has yet to be determined.

Hamilton Police continue to assist @HFD_Incidents at a residential fire. As a precaution, @MountHope_HWDSB has been put into a shelter in place. https://t.co/tLUXdsVUhA — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 6, 2022