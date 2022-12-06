No one hurt in north Winnipeg house fire

See more sharing options

No one was injured in a house fire on Aberdeen Avenue Monday night, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at the two-storey home just after 9 p.m., and were able to get it under control less than an hour later.

A search of the house confirmed no one was inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and details aren’t available on the extent of damages to the property.