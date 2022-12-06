Menu

2 earthquakes detected west of Port Hardy on Vancouver Island

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 1:32 pm
Port Hardy earthquake
The approximate location of the earthquake that was detected off Vancouver Island Tuesday morning. Earthquakes Canada

Residents of northern Vancouver Island may have been jolted awake Tuesday morning after two earthquakes were detected.

Earthquakes Canada said a 4.7-magnitude earthquake hit around 5:30 a.m. about 183 kilometres west of Port Hardy.

Shortly after that, a 4.3-magnitude aftershock was detected.

Earthquakes Canada said there are no reports of any damage and none would be expected.

There was also no tsunami warning.

Click to play video: 'B.C. expands Alert Ready system'
B.C. expands Alert Ready system

In July, a study published by the Washington state Department of Natural Resources found that if a major earthquake were to happen along the Seattle Fault, tsunami waves could arrive in minutes in the Greater Seattle area.

University of Victoria assistant professor of earth and ocean sciences Lucinda Leonard gave her opinion on what B.C. would experience if a major earthquake occurred at the Seattle Fault.

“Thankfully, we are quite a bit further away from the Seattle Fault. We expect the tsunami would be a lot smaller by the time it reaches the shores in B.C., certainly less than one metre in height,” Leonard said.

The assistant professor said that although we most likely wouldn’t see large tsunami waves, there still would be impacts on the B.C. coast.

