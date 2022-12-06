Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba man pleads guilty in 3D-printed ‘ghost gun’ case

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 3:34 pm
A seized firearm View image in full screen
A photo of seized 3D-printed Glock-pattern pistol provided by the CBSA. A 35-year-old Manitoba man has been sentenced in a 3D-printed gun case. CBSA media

A man from the RM of Hanover is headed to jail after admitting in court to printing 3D “ghost guns” at his rural Manitoba home.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) began investigating after a suspicious package bound for Manitoba was intercepted at the International Mail Processing Centre in Mississauga, Ont., in September 2021.

Read more: Federal gun bust puts end to 3D gun printing in rural Manitoba

The package, labelled as furniture brackets, was found to contain metal parts needed to assemble a 3D-printed Glock-type pistol, also known as a “ghost gun.”

With help from the RCMP, the CBSA raided a home in the RM of Hanover in December 2021, arresting 34-year-old Ryan Buhler.

Click to play video: 'Ghost guns new to Winnipeg'
Ghost guns new to Winnipeg

In the home they found two 3D-printed handguns along with three other firearms, ammunition and a 3D printer, police have previously said.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Buhler was initially charged with several counts of manufacturing and possessing firearms without authorization.

On Tuesday the CBSA said Buhler, now 35, has been sentenced to concurrent three-year and two-year jail sentences after pleading guilty to one count of unauthorized firearm manufacturing and one count of unauthorized firearm possession.

Read more: Winnipeg police seize 3D-printed handgun in drug raid

The remaining charges were stayed as a result of a plea agreement, the CBSA said in a release.

“CBSA officers remain on alert to seize prohibited firearms and firearm parts,” Brad Wozny, from the CBSA, said in a release.

“This continues to be a top priority for the Agency and an important way we contribute to public safety, protecting the communities we serve on a daily basis.”

RCMPWinnipeg crimeCBSACanada Border Services Agency3D printing3D printed gunsRM of Hanover3D-printed handgunsRyan Buhler

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers