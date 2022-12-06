Menu

Health

Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s cath labs upgraded after $3.55M fundraising campaign

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 12:43 pm
Dr. Warren Ball, PRHC Interventional Cardiologist & Head of Division, Cardiology and members of the PRHC Cath Lab team provide a mock demonstration of the newly replaced and upgraded PRHC Cath Lab suites. View image in full screen
Dr. Warren Ball, PRHC Interventional Cardiologist & Head of Division, Cardiology and members of the PRHC Cath Lab team provide a mock demonstration of the newly replaced and upgraded PRHC Cath Lab suites. PRHC

The PRHC Foundation says it has completed its $3.55-million fundraising campaign to replace and upgrade two cardiac catheterization laboratory suites at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Both cath lab suites began functioning at full capacity earlier this fall. The hospital says within the first month, there were 324 cath lab patient visits, including 279 angiograms, and 117 cardiac stenting procedures performed – some while a heart attack was taking place.

Read more: Fundraiser launched for two new cath labs at Peterborough Regional Health Centre

Dr. Warren Ball, the hospital’s interventional cardiologist and head of the cardiology division, says the technological improvements will allow him and his staff to perform “minimally invasive” cardiac procedures, better and more safely, using tools that did not exist when the hospital opened in 2008.

He says cardiac care access “close to homes” will help save lives and save patients’ the time, money and stress of travelling to other centres.

“The new suites have brought the latest in high-tech imaging right to our fingertips,” said Ball. “They provide the highest possible definition images to allow interventional cardiologists to accurately diagnose and treat coronary blockages and stop heart attacks, while delivering up to 75 per cent less radiation than the older generation systems.”

Trending Now

“The new suites also contain technology to seamlessly integrate multiple complementary imaging tools with bedside controls, dramatically shortening the time required to complete our most complex procedures,” he added.

Read more: ‘Silent killer’ concerns health professionals in Canada: Heart and Stroke survey

Lesley Heighway, PRHC Foundation president and CEO, says there was a need to reinvest in the cath lab after 14 years of service to ensure the future of cardiac care at the hospital

“Otherwise, patients from across our region might have to be transferred to another hospital hours away at a time when every second counts,” she said.

Heighway said support for the campaign — which was launched in February 2020 — was “phenomenal.”

“There were donors from across the region who stepped forward with gifts of all sizes, making individual donations, corporate gifts and holding fundraising events in support of this effort,” she said.

Dr. Peter McLaughlin, PRHC president & CEO, says the “incredible support of donors” has led to the hospital having the tools, technology, and expertise.

“It’s so clear to me as a cardiologist and CEO here at PRHC that it really is the power of philanthropy that makes a vision come to life — in this case, a vision of advanced cardiac care at PRHC, serving the patients of this community and this region. Thank you,” he said.

Ball noted that donor support is also essential to PRHC’s ability to recruit new cardiac health-care professionals to the hospital.

Click to play video: 'Fundraiser launched for two new cath labs at Peterborough Regional Health Centre'
Fundraiser launched for two new cath labs at Peterborough Regional Health Centre
Peterborough Regional Health CentrePeterborough hospitalCardiac CarePRHC Foundationcath labcardiac catheterization laboratoryheart care
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

