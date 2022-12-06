Menu

Canada

Overdose alert issued for Waterloo Region due to ‘toxic drug supply’

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 10:58 am
A fentanyl user holds a needle near Kensington and Cambria in Philadelphia, on Oct. 22, 2018. View image in full screen
A fentanyl user holds a needle near Kensington and Cambria in Philadelphia, on Oct. 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Maialetti-The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP

An overdose alert was issued for the area on Tuesday by the Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS) due to what it calls a “toxic drug supply.”

It says that there were a number of drug overdoses reported in the area over the first four days of December, including two suspected overdose-related deaths.

Read more: An introduction to Fentanyl: Making a Killing

WRIDS warns that it appears that fentanyl is the culprit and that in some cases it has been causing chest wall rigidity. In some cases, patients needed several doses of naloxone.

The agency issues warnings whenever it finds “evidence of high and imminent risk of overdose.”

Read more: Fentanyl kings in Canada allegedly linked to powerful Chinese gang, the Big Circle Boys

There have been 55 overdose deaths so far this year in the area through Sept. 7, according to the WRIDS website.

There have also been 1,153 overdose-related 911 calls, which is below last year but on pace with the year before.

