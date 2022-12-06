2 dead after multi-vehicle crash in northern New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

Two men died after a three-vehicle crash in northern New Brunswick Sunday morning.

In a release, the New Brunswick RCMP said members of the Campbellton RCMP responded to a report of a collision between two pickup trucks and an SUV on Highway 17 in Robinsonville around 10:17 a.m. that day.

The release said the drivers of the two trucks died at the scene as a result of their injuries. Two passengers were also transported to hospital with what were believed to be serious injuries.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the driver of a pickup truck, travelling toward Kedgwick, crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a pickup truck travelling toward Campbellton,” the release said.

“Subsequently, the driver of the SUV, also travelling towards Campbellton, was unable to stop in time and collided with one of the pickup trucks.”

The men who died, aged 20 and 35, were both from Kedgwick.

Police say members of the Upsalquitch Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick, and an RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene. A member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office is assisting with the investigation and autopsies will be scheduled to determine the men’s exact cause of death.

Highway 17 was closed for several hours but has since reopened, the release said.