Man dead after Highway 403 collision, police say

A man has died following a single vehicle collision in Hamilton, police say.

In a tweet at around 6:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said all westbound lanes were closed on Highway 403 and Aberdeen Avenue for a serious collision.

Officers later told Global News the crash involved one vehicle and resulted in the death of a man.

It was not immediately clear what led to the collision or when the road would reopen.

ROAD CLOSURE — All lanes closed Westbound Highway 403 at Aberdeen for serious collision. Expect extended closure. ^DL — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) December 5, 2022