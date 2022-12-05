Menu

Traffic

Man dead after Highway 403 collision, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 9:39 pm
opp patch file generic
OPP badge logo stock shoulder patch. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man has died following a single vehicle collision in Hamilton, police say.

In a tweet at around 6:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said all westbound lanes were closed on Highway 403 and Aberdeen Avenue for a serious collision.

Officers later told Global News the crash involved one vehicle and resulted in the death of a man.

It was not immediately clear what led to the collision or when the road would reopen.

