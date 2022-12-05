Former CFL player Jerome Messam gets 18-month suspended sentence in voyeurism case

Send this page to someone via email

A former running back with the Calgary Stampeders, who filmed a sexual encounter with a woman without her permission, won’t be going to jail but will have a criminal record.

Jerome Messam has received an 18-month suspended sentence after pleading guilty earlier this year to a charge of voyeurism.

Court heard Messam and the woman followed each other on social media while he was a running back for the Canadian Football League team and, in November 2016, they had dinner together then consensual sex at his apartment.

Three months later, Messam sent the woman four 10-second video clips of their sexual encounter on the social media platform Snapchat, which deletes videos after they are played.

Court of King’s Bench Justice April Grosse says Messam didn’t share the video with anyone else or attempt to profit from it, but it was a serious violation of privacy.

She says the Crown failed to prove Messam’s actions were planned and malicious, but giving him a conditional discharge would send the wrong message.