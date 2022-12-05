Menu

Crime

Former CFL player Jerome Messam gets 18-month suspended sentence in voyeurism case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2022 6:18 pm
Jerome Messam is shown at practice for the 104th Grey Cup in Toronto on Nov. 25, 2016. The former running back with the Calgary Stampeders, who filmed a sexual encounter with a woman without her permission, will have a criminal record as a result of an 18-month suspended sentence. View image in full screen
Jerome Messam is shown at practice for the 104th Grey Cup in Toronto on Nov. 25, 2016. The former running back with the Calgary Stampeders, who filmed a sexual encounter with a woman without her permission, will have a criminal record as a result of an 18-month suspended sentence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A former running back with the Calgary Stampeders, who filmed a sexual encounter with a woman without her permission, won’t be going to jail but will have a criminal record.

Jerome Messam has received an 18-month suspended sentence after pleading guilty earlier this year to a charge of voyeurism.

Read more: Former CFL running back pleads guilty to voyeurism

Court heard Messam and the woman followed each other on social media while he was a running back for the Canadian Football League team and, in November 2016, they had dinner together then consensual sex at his apartment.

Three months later, Messam sent the woman four 10-second video clips of their sexual encounter on the social media platform Snapchat, which deletes videos after they are played.

Read more: Former CFL running back Jerome Messam ordered to appear in person on voyeurism charges

Court of King’s Bench Justice April Grosse says Messam didn’t share the video with anyone else or attempt to profit from it, but it was a serious violation of privacy.

She says the Crown failed to prove Messam’s actions were planned and malicious, but giving him a conditional discharge would send the wrong message.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

