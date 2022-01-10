Menu

Crime

Former CFL running back pleads guilty to voyeurism

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2022 3:26 pm
Jerome Messam Calgary Stampeders v Saskatchewan Roughriders View image in full screen
Jerome Messam #33 of the Calgary Stampeders on the sideline during the game between the Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Regina, Canada. Brent Just, Getty Images

Former CFL running back Jerome Messam has pleaded guilty to voyeurism after videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman’s permission.

Messam appeared via a video link in a Calgary courtroom on Monday to enter the guilty plea.

Court heard that he sent the woman four video snippets of their November 2016 encounter on the social media platform Snapchat.

Messam was a Calgary Stampeder in 2016 and a Calgary Police spokeswoman at the time said the charge “relates to the alleged video-taping of a consensual sexual encounter with a victim.”

Former CFL running back Jerome Messam ordered to appear in person on voyeurism charges

The woman later made a formal complaint to Calgary police and the Canadian Football League.

Messam had his contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders terminated after he was charged.

The judge has ordered a pre-sentence report and a date for his sentencing hearing is expected to be set on March 11.

Click to play video: 'Former BC Lions player convicted of second-degree murder of Burnaby mother' Former BC Lions player convicted of second-degree murder of Burnaby mother
Former BC Lions player convicted of second-degree murder of Burnaby mother – Nov 4, 2021
