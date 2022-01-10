Former CFL running back pleads guilty to voyeurism

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Former CFL running back Jerome Messam has pleaded guilty to voyeurism after videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman’s permission.

Messam appeared via a video link in a Calgary courtroom on Monday to enter the guilty plea.

Court heard that he sent the woman four video snippets of their November 2016 encounter on the social media platform Snapchat.

Messam was a Calgary Stampeder in 2016 and a Calgary Police spokeswoman at the time said the charge “relates to the alleged video-taping of a consensual sexual encounter with a victim.”

Read more: Former CFL running back Jerome Messam ordered to appear in person on voyeurism charges

The woman later made a formal complaint to Calgary police and the Canadian Football League.

Story continues below advertisement

Messam had his contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders terminated after he was charged.

The judge has ordered a pre-sentence report and a date for his sentencing hearing is expected to be set on March 11.

1:34 Former BC Lions player convicted of second-degree murder of Burnaby mother Former BC Lions player convicted of second-degree murder of Burnaby mother – Nov 4, 2021