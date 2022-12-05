Warm weather to return, but a frigid few days ahead for Winnipeg: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg is in for a frigid few days, but Environment Canada says warmer weather is on its way.

The cold roared into the city Monday, with temperatures dropping nearly 20 degrees over 24 hours to hit -24 C by 5 p.m., according to the national weather service.

Environment Canada meteorologist Kyle McAuley told 680 CJOB’s The Start the turn in weather comes thanks to a blast of cold, arctic weather from the north that’s expected to stick around for a couple more days.

“We’re going to get cold for a few days and then it gets relatively warmer again by the middle end of the week,” he said, adding the forecast is calling for a high of -5 C on Friday, with little wind.

“Usually when you get warmer temperatures this time of year it’s brought by some pretty strong southerly winds, but they don’t look too strong at the end of the week.”

As of late in the day Monday, Environment Canada’s website was calling for a high of -7 C for both Saturday and Sunday, with a mix of sun and cloud both days.

But it’s going to be very cold — and snowy — in the meantime.

The forecast is calling for snow starting Monday night, with as much as four centimeters piling up overnight and into the day Tuesday, McAuley said.

There’s also a risk of frostbite overnight Monday, with temperatures predicted to feel as cold as -38 C with the wind chill.

There’s more risk of frostbite Tuesday with temperatures that could feel like -36 with the wind chill in the morning and -26 C during the day, according to the forecast.

Winnipeggers will want to dress in layers and cover up — or stay inside — Tuesday night with temperatures expected to feel like -33 C in the evening and as cold as -44 C overnight.

A high of -22 C is forecast for Wednesday, but things should take a turn for the better Thursday when Environment Canada says to expect a high of -11 during the day.

