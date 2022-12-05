RCMP seek man accused of assaulting woman with child at Coquitlam Superstore

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of assaulting a woman with a small child at a Coquitlam, B.C., Superstore last month.
Mounties say they were called to the grocery store at 1-3000 Lougheed Hwy. around 4:20 p.m. on Nov. 4, to reports of an assault.
Police have not provided details about the altercation or whether the victim was injured.
The suspect is described as between the ages of 25 and 35, and about six feet tall with a medium build.
He was wearing a grey toque with a fur bobble on top, a black winter jacket with a large collar and dark-coloured pants.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.
