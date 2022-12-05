Alberta working to build capacity as children’s hospitals surge with patients

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping says help is on the way to deal with strain on the province’s two children’s hospitals as they deal with a rise in respiratory illnesses.

A surge in patients at Alberta’s Children’s Hospital has prompted Alberta Health Services to redeploy staff to the hospital from a facility that provides respite care for chronically and terminally ill children.

Health officials have said the Calgary hospital and the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton have been operating at or over 100 per cent of their normal capacity for the past month.

Alberta Health Services also set up a heated trailer outside the emergency department at Alberta Children’s Hospital last month to help with crowding and weather conditions.

Copping says there are some signs the respiratory viruses could be hitting their peak, and the government is working to build capacity in the system.

He says there’s no immediate plan to replicate what’s happening in Ontario by postponing pediatric surgeries or bringing in outside agencies to help.

Respiratory illness season typically lasts eight to 12 weeks, said Dr. Christopher Sikora, Alberta Health Services’ medical officer of health for the Edmonton zone. But that’s in “normal times.”

“Now, we have COVID and influenza and other respiratory illnesses. I can’t predict (the duration)… nor the impact it will have on our hospital capacity.

“I do have concern that we aren’t through this yet,” he said in mid November.

Dr. Stephen Freedman, an emergency department physician at Alberta Children’s Hospital, said Friday they’re seeing “an inordinately large number” of kids coming to emergency with fevers, coughs, shortness of breath — predominately RSV and flu, as well as some COVID-19 cases and croup.

The volume of patients the hospital is seeing is between 25 and 30 per cent over normal, Freedman said.

“We are doing everything we can to accommodate and adjust for these volumes, which really is requiring the support of the entire health-care system — through our intensive care unit staff to our pediatric staff to our emergency department, but not just the physicians; the nurses are really at the front line of a lot of this, along with our respiratory therapists and other ancillary health-care providers.”

He said even during the Omicron wave, the hospital didn’t see children as ill as they are now.

“We’re seeing more children require oxygen and other supportive therapy at this time than we did with the COVID surge in the spring. But even then, our ED visit volumes were nowhere near where they are now. That’s primarily because of the circulation and the timing of these viruses — it’s all overlapping.”

