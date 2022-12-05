100K in drugs seized from home on Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation Man.: RCMP

A quantity of cocaine valued at $100,000 and many other items have been seized from a home on Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation in Manitoba, according to Swan River RCMP.
On Dec. 2, officers went to search the home with a warrant for an ongoing investigation. A 43-year-old man was arrested at the home and faces several drug and firearm-related charges.
Read more: 9 kilos of cocaine seized in Brandon’s largest-ever bust, along with $450K and more
Read More
The search resulted in the seizure of approximately one kilogram of cocaine, a number of prescription pills, more than $10,000 in cash, four firearms, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.
Trending Now
-
Beloved Toronto metal music fan dies after three hospital visits in 10 days
-
Bank of Canada expected to deliver interest rate hike next week. How high will it go?
Trending Now
The suspect has been released on conditions with an upcoming court date.
The investigation in ongoing.
Comments