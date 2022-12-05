Menu

Crime

100K in drugs seized from home on Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation Man.: RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 4:25 pm
$100,000 in cocaine and many other items have been seized from a home on Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation Man., according to Swan River RCMP. . View image in full screen
$100,000 in cocaine and many other items have been seized from a home on Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation Man., according to Swan River RCMP. . Swan River RCMP

A quantity of cocaine valued at $100,000 and many other items have been seized from a home on Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation in Manitoba, according to Swan River RCMP.

On Dec. 2, officers went to search the home with a warrant for an ongoing investigation. A 43-year-old man was arrested at the home and faces several drug and firearm-related charges.

Read more: 9 kilos of cocaine seized in Brandon’s largest-ever bust, along with $450K and more

The search resulted in the seizure of approximately one kilogram of cocaine, a number of prescription pills, more than $10,000 in cash, four firearms, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect has been released on conditions with an upcoming court date.

The investigation in ongoing.

