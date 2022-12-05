Menu

Canada

Winnipeg police identify man who died after being found injured in St. Norbert

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 3:50 pm
Winnipeg police say investigators have identified a man who was found injured in St. Norbert in October and later died. No foul play is suspected in his death. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say investigators have identified a man who was found injured in St. Norbert in October and later died. No foul play is suspected in his death. Shane Gibson/Global News

Police have identified a man who died after being found injured in Winnipeg’s St. Norbert neighbourhood in October.

The missing persons unit had been asking for help identifying the man, who was  found in medical distress in the St. Norbert area on Oct. 18.

Read more: Winnipeg police need help identifying injured man

Police haven’t said how the man was injured, but have said foul play is not suspected in his death.

Police released a sketch of the man and a description of his clothing last month.

Read more: Winnipeg police ask for help identifying man found in St. Norbert area

In a release Monday police said investigators received information from St. Theresa Point shortly after the sketch was released.

The medical examiner confirmed the man’s identity as a 33-year-old man Monday, police said, and family has been notified.

Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release

 

PoliceWinnipeg policewinnipegWinnipeg Police ServiceSt. Norbertinjured manSt. Theresa Point
