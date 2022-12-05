Winnipeg police identify man who died after being found injured in St. Norbert

Police have identified a man who died after being found injured in Winnipeg’s St. Norbert neighbourhood in October.
The missing persons unit had been asking for help identifying the man, who was found in medical distress in the St. Norbert area on Oct. 18.
Police haven’t said how the man was injured, but have said foul play is not suspected in his death.
Police released a sketch of the man and a description of his clothing last month.
In a release Monday police said investigators received information from St. Theresa Point shortly after the sketch was released.
The medical examiner confirmed the man’s identity as a 33-year-old man Monday, police said, and family has been notified.
