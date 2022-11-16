Winnipeg police need help identifying injured man

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man found injured in Winnipeg last month.

Investigators with the missing person unit say the man was found in medical distress in the St. Norbert neighbourhood Oct. 18.

Police haven’t said how the man was injured or given an update on his condition.

WPS is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male. He is described as: Indigenous in appearance, approx. age of 25-35, 5’10” and long black hair. He was located wearing a black jacket, jeans, and a Phoenix Coyotes hoodie. Info? Call 204-986-6250 https://t.co/bMKEqflECX pic.twitter.com/gyXdth7f67 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 16, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

In a release Wednesday police asked the public for help identifying the man based on clothing he was wearing when he was found.

They say the man is between 25 and 35 years of age, five-foot-10 in height, with an average build and long black hair.

He was wearing a black jacket, jeans and a Phoenix Coyotes hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.