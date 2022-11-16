Menu

Canada

Winnipeg police need help identifying injured man

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 2:34 pm
Police are asking for help identifying a man found injured in the St. Norbert area Oct. 18. They say he was found wearing Phoenix Coyotes hoodie.
Police are asking for help identifying a man found injured in the St. Norbert area Oct. 18. They say he was found wearing Phoenix Coyotes hoodie. WPS Handout

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man found injured in Winnipeg last month.

Investigators with the missing person unit say the man was found in medical distress in the St. Norbert neighbourhood Oct. 18.

Read more: Winnipeg police looking to identify mystery man injured in August

Police haven’t said how the man was injured or given an update on his condition.

In a release Wednesday police asked the public for help identifying the man based on clothing he was wearing when he was found.

They say the man is between 25 and 35 years of age, five-foot-10 in height, with an average build and long black hair.

He was wearing a black jacket, jeans and a Phoenix Coyotes hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.

